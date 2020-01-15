Academy stun fancied Rainey to reach the last eight

Omagh Academy….0

Rainey…0

(Omagh won 4-3 on penalties)

OMAGH Academy will meet Ballymena Academy in the quarter-final of the Schools’ Cup after a stunning victory over Superleague champions Rainey at Campsie this afternoon.

A tense last-16 clash finished scoreless but in the penalty runs it was the Academy girls who showed nerves of steel.

Successful conversions by Amy McCollum, Mia Nethery and Emma Hamilton left the shoot-out all square at 3-3 to send a pulsating tie into sudden death.

Omagh keeper Nadine Hunter then pulled off a fine stop and that presented the ice-cool McCollum with the opportunity to score the winning run. The skilful attacker did not disappoint to send Omagh through to the last eight.

REPORT AND PICTURES IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD