Disease claims lives of dogs rescued from puppy farm

TWO of the dogs rescued from a suspected puppy farm in the Coalisland area last month have died.

Last week the PSNI gave an update on the progress of the 31 animals which were seized by officers and revealed that some of the dogs have been rehomed while another was expecting pups.

The police also said they are continuing to receive information from the public which they are using to progress their investigation into the illegal practice of breeding dogs in squalid conditions and the sale of pups without proper vaccinations.

“The response has been overwhelming and we want to thank you all for your support. It truly has been immense.

“With regards to the dogs, we have some good news but unfortunately also some sad news,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The good news is that the rehoming process has now started.

“Our partners in Mid Ulster District Council are liaising with numerous animal welfare charities to ensure these dogs and pups get the homes they deserve.

“As for the sad news – two of the puppies we seized have subsequently died from suspected Parvovirus.”

All of the dogs and puppies seized received immediate veterinary treatment, said the police spokesperson, before adding, “Sadly this came too late for these two puppies.

“I hope that our intervention prevented further suffering or death for the others.

“Another surprise was that the little Jack Russell is expecting pups… she is in good hands.”

They continued, “Please be assured our investigation continues to grow as a result of information coming from you.”

During a court hearing in the days after the seizure, it was revealed that dogs and puppies were of various breeds including Jack Russell, Bichon Fraise, Cocker Spaniel, King Charles Spaniel and Pug.

The dogs were advertised on the internet as vet-certified and immunised, but within a week of purchase, owners discovered this was incorrect. Puppies were sold for upwards of £300 to £500.