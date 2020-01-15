Mayse joins Mallards on loan

RYAN Mayse said he turned down the opportunity to continue playing Premiership football to join Ballinamallard United on-loan until the end of the season.

Mayse has been struggling to nail down a first team place at Ballymena United this season and his possible availability in the January transfer window sparked interest from a number of clubs.

It is understood that no fewer than three Premier League clubs – two of which offered permanent moves – were after Mayse’s signature as well at least one other leading Championship club, but the Newtown man opted for a return to Ferney Park until the end of the season.

“I needed to be playing football. There are, of course, no guarantees at Ballinamallard and I’ll need to work hard. Hopefully they can find a position for me and I can produce the goods,” he said.

“In recent times I had lost a bit of love for the game travelling to Ballymena for training Now I can leave home a 6.30pm for training instead of 4.30pm.

“I know all the boys at Ballinamallard, they are all good lads and it’ll be up to me to get the head down, get into the team and back scoring goals.

“I had a few offers to stay in the Premier League and I could have gone there had it just been for money purposes. However I want to get back playing and enjoying football.

“For me Ballinamallard is tried and trusted. I have played there before. I know what it’s about, it’s a great club to be about and right now it’ll suit me to the end of the season.”

Manager Harry McConkey said his new on-loan signing would be available for Saturday’s crunch clash against Portadown.

And the Ducks boss believes Mayse will add an extra options in attack.

“I’m delighted to get the busines done. He’s someone we feel will add a spark to us. He’s so dangerous in the wide areas and coming in off the wide areas. He’s got an eye for goal. As everyone knows he’s also a livewire in the changing room.”

Former Mallard Shane McGinty has also been released by Ballymena and it is understood Finn Harps are favourites to land the attacker’s signature.