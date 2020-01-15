McQUAID, Noel – (Dromore, Co. Tyrone) died suddenly at his late residence, 1 Tummery Houses, Dromore, BT78-3LP on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (née Gallagher). Devoted father to Michelle Mullin, Ciara Teague, Noleen Colton, Noel Jnr., and Colette Uí Chuireáin. Loving father-in-law to Colin Mullin, Ryan Teague, Paul Colton, Ailish (McCusker), Eoghan Ó Cuireáin. Cherished brother of Tom, Brendan, Margaret Montague and the late Liam.

Noel will be reposing in his late residence from 1 pm on Thursday, 16th January. Family time from 10 pm to 11 am each day of the wake. Noel will leave his late residence at 10 am on Saturday, 18th January for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Davog’s,Church, Dromore, followed by his burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Friends of the Cancer Centre, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him