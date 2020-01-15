PARKINSON, Noreen – 14th January 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of 5 Lakeside Crescent, Fivemiletown. A much loved wife of Desmond and a very dear mother of Linda, Nigel, Billy and Sonya. Also a dear sister of Bobby, Mary, Anne and Martina, and a very special grandmother and great grandmother.



Funeral service Friday in St. John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown at 11 am followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



House private on morning of funeral please.



Very sadly missed by her loving husband Desmond and family and all the family circle.

“The Lord is my Shepherd”