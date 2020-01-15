+44 (0)28 8224 3444
SHORT, Isobel

Posted: 8:26 pm January 15, 2020

SHORT, Isobel – January 14th, 2020, (peacefully) at home and formerly of 42 Edergole Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert, devoted mother of Maurice.

Funeral service in Ballynahatty & Creevan Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2 pm, followed by interment in Dublin Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The day thou gavest Lord has ended”

