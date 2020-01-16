DONNELLY, Pat – (Augher), 15th January, 2020, Son of the late James and Mary, RIP. Dear brother of James, Kathleen, Michael, John, Eamon and the late Margaret, Brigid, Peter, Francis, Dan and Vincent, RIP.



Pat’s remains are reposing at his home, Ballnagurra, until removal on Friday morning at 10.45 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Augher. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and family circle.



Our Lady of Knock pray for him.