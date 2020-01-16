Gallagher named in Ireland squad

Jude Gallagher, second from left, has been named in the latest Ireland squad.

NEWTOWNSTEWART’S Jude Gallagher has been named in Ireland’s 20-strong male and female squad for the Strandja Multi-Nations event in Bulgaria.

The 71st edition of the tournament begins on January 20 in the build-up to the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 in London in March.

Current European Elite champions Kurt Walker and Aoife O’Rourke line out at feather and middleweight, while recently crowned National Senior Elite 52kg champion, Gallagher, who is a European and World Youth bronze medalist will be Ireland’s sole representative at that weight.

Advertisement

Former World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington returns from a hand injury for her first competitive outing since the European Games in Belarus last June.

Team Ireland are doubling up in seven of the thirteen Olympic limits for men and women for Sofia.

The squad includes current National Elite champions Ceira Smith, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Christina Desmond, Aoife O’Rourke, Dean Clancy, George Bates, Aidan Walsh, Emmett Brennan, Kiril Afanasev and Ken Okungbowa.

Boxing begins on January 21 in Sofia.