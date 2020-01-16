+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Gun shots fired through window of Gortnagarn Road house

Posted: 8:10 pm January 16, 2020

Detectives are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Gortnagarn Road area of Omagh on Wednesday, January 15.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said, “Between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday evening a number of shots were fired through windows at the rear of a house on the Gortnagarn Road. A woman who was at home at the time of the incident was not physically injured but was left badly shaken as a result.

“We are currently working to establish a motive for this attack and would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 900 16/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

