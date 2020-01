McCUSKER, Patricia (née Smith) – (Fintona), died peacefully 15th January 2020 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tommy, devoted and much loved mother to Owen, cherished and loved mother-in-law to Arlene.

Funeral and wake arrangements to follow later.

Deeply regretted by her ever loving son, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, in-laws and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for her