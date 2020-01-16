+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McGARTLAND, Joseph

Posted: 7:30 pm January 16, 2020

McGARTLAND, Joseph – Strabane, 15th January 2020, RIP, peacefully in Slieve-na-Mon Nursing Home, Omagh, formerly Laural Drive. Beloved husband of the late Rosaleen and pre-deceased by his brothers Frank, Ted and sister Anna. Now reposing in Slieve-na-Mon Nursing Home, 3 Tircur Road, BT79-7TY.

Funeral Friday following 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with interment in Cloughcor Cemetery Ballymagorry.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces Anne McGartland and Briege Anthony.

On his Soul Sweet Jesus have mercy

