McMENAMIN, Elizabeth

Posted: 7:34 pm January 16, 2020

McMENAMIN – The death has occurred of Elizabeth McMenamin (née O’Donnell) RIP, died peacefully in the comfort of her own home on January 15th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Charles, RIP, dear mother of Jacqueline, Kieran, Deidre, Angela and Roisin. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Elizabeth’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 62 Castletown Road, Beltany Mountjoy, Omagh. Funeral from there on Saturday morning leaving at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased. Close family and relations only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie, c/o Paul Gallagher Funeral Director, 12A Strabane Road, Newtownstewart.

