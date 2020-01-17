CHURCHER, Peter – January 13th, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of 43 Meadowcroft, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, formerly of England. Dearly loved husband of Patricia, devoted father of Peter, Alan and Linda, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather.



Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Saturday, 18th January at 11.30 am.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.