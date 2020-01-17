DOLAN, John – suddenly, 16th January 2020 RIP. Beloved son of the late Catherine and George, loving brother of Alice, Hannah, Francis and the late Margaret, George, Mamie and Mary. John’s remains will repose at his late home from 7 pm today, Friday, 17th January. Funeral from his late home on Sunday, 19th January at 1.20 pm for Mass at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family, friends and close neighbours welcome at the family home.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brother, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul