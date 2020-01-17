New Omagh housing development targeted by burglars

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following the report of a number of burglaries at a new housing development in the Crevenagh Road area of Omagh on Wednesday, January 15.

Constable Moore said: “It was reported that sometime between 5pm on Tuesday 14th and 8am on Wednesday 15th January, entry was gained to a number of new build properties and several gas boilers were stolen along with various tools.

“I would appeal for anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area which is located near the park and ride on Crevenagh Road, or anyone offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 240 15/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”