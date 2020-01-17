NOBLE, Patrick Joseph – Fivemiletown, died peacefully 16th January 2020 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean (Carters). Devoted father to Rosemary (Crawford), Patrick Joseph Jnr., Stephen, Michael and Gerard. Grandfather to Kelly, Amy, Curtis, Sophie, Ben and Catlin.

Patrick Joseph will be reposing in his late residence, 25 Nelson Park, Fivemiletown, BT75-0QU from 7 pm on Friday, 17th January. Patrick Joseph will leave his late residence on Sunday, 19th January at 10.45 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul