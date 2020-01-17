+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesNOBLE, Patrick Joseph

NOBLE, Patrick Joseph

Posted: 3:11 pm January 17, 2020

NOBLE, Patrick Joseph – Fivemiletown, died peacefully 16th January 2020 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean (Carters). Devoted father to Rosemary (Crawford), Patrick Joseph Jnr., Stephen, Michael and Gerard. Grandfather to Kelly, Amy, Curtis, Sophie, Ben and Catlin.

Patrick Joseph will be reposing in his late residence, 25 Nelson Park, Fivemiletown, BT75-0QU from 7 pm on Friday, 17th January. Patrick Joseph will leave his late residence on Sunday, 19th January at 10.45 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW