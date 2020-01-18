£4million build plan for school

AMBITIOUS plans to build a new £4million school in Carrickmore took a major step forward this week, following a decision by the Department for Education.

Officials have now confirmed that they are to carry out a ‘suitability and condition’ survey over the next

three months for the proposed project at St Colmcille’s Primary School.

It is now over ten years since £750,000 was spent on acquiring land and obtaining planning permission

for the school adjacent to its current site on the Rockstown Road.

This latest development comes as the Department also approved a development proposal for an increase

in enrolment by more than 100, effective from this September.

This will see school numbers rise from 273 to 385.

Speaking to the UH this week, St Colmcille’s principal, Peter Cush welcomed the significant double

boost.