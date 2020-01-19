PATTON, Sarah (Sally) (née O’Shaughnessy) – Omagh, 18th January 2020 , RIP, 11 Gortmore Gardens. Beloved wife of the late Bob and devoted mother of Patricia (McGale) and Tony dear sister of Pat. Pre-deceased by Eileen, Tessie, Kevin, Patsy, Brian, Kathleen and Maisie.

House private.



Funeral on Monday following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, with interment in Drumragh.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Sarah, Lauren, Natalie, Robert, sister and entire family circle.

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy