Death Notices

Posted: 10:23 pm January 20, 2020

CARSON, Eric – Omagh, 19th January 2020, RIP, 71 Cannondale. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Valerie (Turbett), Linda (Colhoun), David, Rosemary and Richard dear brother of Pearl (Mecahey) and predeceased by Ella, Eva and Samuel.

Funeral on Wednesday following 2.30 pm Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, with interment in Drumragh.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law Ross and John, daughters-in-law Jane and Andrea, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson’s UK, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

Family time from 10 pm Tuesday and morning of Funeral.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

