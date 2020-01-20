GALLAGHER, Patricia (née McCrory) – peacefully, 19th January 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Micky, much loved mother of Sean (Natasha), Catherine (Aaron) and Michael (Olivia), devoted granny of Sarah, Anna and Ethan, cherished daughter of Kathleen and Tommy, dearest sister of Gerard, Margaret and Claire.

Patricia’s remains will repose at her late home from 6 pm today, Monday, 20th January. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul