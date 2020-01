McCALLON, Eamon – Omagh, 18th January 2020 RIP, 10 Lissan Drive. Beloved husband of the late Josephine.



Funeral Wednesday, 22nd January following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, with interment in Drumragh.



Deeply regretted by his children Eamon, Ruari, Michaela, John, Jacqueline, Marcas, Patricia, Helena, Josephine and Michelle. Pre-deceased Mairead and Miriam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul