Death Notices

McDONALD, Eddie (Hank)

Posted: 10:27 pm January 20, 2020

McDONALD, Eddie (Hank) – Fintona, died peacefully 19th January 2020 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Brother of Charlotte Spridell, Gussie, Josie, Christine Gibson and the late Mary Mullen, Carmel Gartland and Patsy. Father to Siobhan Gottfreid. Grandfather to Finn.

Eddie will be reposing in his sister Christine’s residence, 2 McCaughey Terrace, Fintona, BT78-2AX from 8 pm on Monday, 20th January. Eddie will leave his late residence on Wednesday, 22nd January at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Chest Heart and Stroke Association, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters, daughter, grandson, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him

