McVEIGH, Mary

Posted: 9:29 pm January 20, 2020

McVEIGH, Mary – suddenly, 17th January 2020, RIP. Beloved mother of Caoimhe, much loved daughter of Peggy and the late Patsy, loving sister of Carmel and Katie.

Mary’s remains will repose at the home of her sisters, Carmel and Katie McVeigh (8, Drumnaforbe Heights, Claragh Road, Drumquin, BT78-4NS) on Wednesday, 22nd January from 11 am. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 23rd January at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

The house is strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, mother, sisters and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

St. Pio pray for her

