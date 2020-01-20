MONAGHAN, Bennie – (Cullion, Lislap, Omagh), 18th January 2020. Beloved husband of Teresa and much loved father of Cathal, Brendan, Mary (Coney), Anne (Cook), Aideen (Bermingham), Ciara (Shields), Seamus and Denise (Bebbington). Brother of Mary, Alice, Kathleen and the late Eileen.



Funeral on Tuesday from his late residence, 155 Glenpark Road for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o O’Kane Bros. Ltd. Funeral Directors, Omagh.



House Private from 11 pm and morning of funeral.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, grandchildren, sister-in-law Dympna and extends family.