+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesO’BRIEN, Catherine Elizabeth (Kathleen)

O’BRIEN, Catherine Elizabeth (Kathleen)

Posted: 10:13 pm January 20, 2020

O’BRIEN, Catherine Elizabeth (Kathleen) – 19th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 6 McFarland Terrace, Beragh. Dearly loved daughter of the late John and Ellen, much loved sister of the late George, Margaret and James, dear sister-in-law of Katie, Roberta and the late William, a much loved aunt and great aunt.

Funeral service in Clogherny Parish Church on Wednesday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Clogherny Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

“The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW