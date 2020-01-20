O’BRIEN, Catherine Elizabeth (Kathleen) – 19th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 6 McFarland Terrace, Beragh. Dearly loved daughter of the late John and Ellen, much loved sister of the late George, Margaret and James, dear sister-in-law of Katie, Roberta and the late William, a much loved aunt and great aunt.



Funeral service in Clogherny Parish Church on Wednesday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Clogherny Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

“The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended”