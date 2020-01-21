+44 (0)28 8224 3444
BRADLEY, Charles (Charlie)

BRADLEY, Charles (Charlie)

Posted: 9:25 pm January 21, 2020

BRADLEY, Charles (Charlie) – January 20th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Late of 10 Derrynaseer Road, Dromore, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved husband of Mabel, devoted father of Jennifer and Ian, father-in-law of Andrew and Wendy, and a much loved grandfather of Andrew (Jnr), Luke, Bethan, Amy, Lauren, Katie-Jane, Hannah and George.

Funeral service in Fintona Independent Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 pm, followed by interment in Fintona New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Fintona Independent Methodist Church and Macmillan Cancer Support, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Thou art with Christ and Christ with me.”,

In Christ united still are we.”,

With Christ which is far better.” Phil 1 v 23b

