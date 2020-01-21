GALLAGHER, Patricia (née McCrory) – (Omagh) peacefully, January 19th, 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Micky, much loved mother of Sean (Natasha), Catherine (Aaron) and Michael (Olivia), devoted granny of Sarah, Anna and Ethan, cherished daughter of Kathleen and Tommy, dearest sister of Gerard, Margaret and Claire.



Patricia’s remains are reposing at her late home, 37 Kevlin Road, Omagh, BT78-1PA. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.



Family time please from 11 pm and on the morning of the funeral.



Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul