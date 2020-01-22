+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McGEARY, Annie

Posted: 10:59 pm January 22, 2020

McGEARY, Annie (née Molloy) – (Pomeroy), 21st January 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Beloved wife of the late Johnnie, RIP. Much loved mother of Mary (Clarke), Anne (Black), Sheila (Corrigan), Sean, Noeleen (Campbell), Dympna, Patricia, Josephine and Eveleen (Faith).

Annie will repose at her home, Marian House, Cavanacaw until removal Thursday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass at The Church of the Assumption, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady pray for her

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Alice and Mollie, nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

Any inquiries to McAleer Bros. 07824 – 648742

