Omagh girl is living the rugby dream once again

A YOUNG Omagh girl who memorably delivered the match ball at Ireland’s opening game of the Rugby World Cup in Japan was living the dream once again this week.

Back in September, Omagh Accies starlet, Emily Irwin, was given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before Ireland’s 27-3 win over Scotland in the Yokohama International Stadium after winning an online competition run by delivery firm, DHL.

The Omagh County Primary School pupil had submitted a rap dedicated to the Ireland squad.

Advertisement

She was accompanied to the Far East by mum Wendy as part of the competition prize, but dad George and brother Oliver couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join them on the trip so they also booked flights to go.

Wendy revealed this week that her daughter was once again living the dream after a trip down to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

This time, young Emily was only accompanied by dad George as Wendy had work commitments.

The proud mum said, “DHL invited her to the Aviva Stadium for a social media shoot relating to Japan, where [Ireland rugby players] Cian Healy, Ross Byrne and Max Deegan interviewed her.”

But Wendy added that the highlight for Emily was a chance meeting with her “favourite player of all time”, flying winger Jacob Stockdale, in the stadium’s corridor.

“Emily always says that Jacob Stockdale is her favourite player because he runs fast and scores tries down the wing just like her,” she quipped.

During the trip to the Aviva, the Omagh girl also met her mum’s favourite player, scrumhalf Conor Murray.

Advertisement

“I’m just a little jealous,” admitted Wendy.