Academy girls into the last four of Schools Cup

Omagh Academy …..2

Ballymena Academy…1

Omagh Academy 1st XI hockey team are through to the semi-finals of the Schools’ Cup after defeating Ballymena Academy 2-1 at Campsie this afternoon.

Goals from skipper Lauren Armstrong and young Sophie Egerton either side of half-time sealed a memorable victory to secure a place in the last four.

It was thrilling encounter throughout and the visitors pulled a goal back to set up a tense final quarter but Omagh held on for a precious win.

Armstrong’s goal came from a well-worked penalty corner at the end of the second quarter and Egerton was ushered in by Mia Nethery to fire home the crucial second early in the third.

A delighted Omagh coach Lesley Dickson said her improving team, who defeated the fancied Rainey in the previous round, had delivered another noteworthy performance.

“This year it was about each game and improving performance,” she said.

“We have now beaten two very good teams to get this far.

“I said to the girls beforehand ‘you are in the quarter-finals of the Schools Cup and after this game I want to be able to say to you are in the semi-finals of the Schools Cup’.

“They have done that and they can savour the moment, for now!”

Team; Hunter; Beattie; Marechaux; Sproule; Hamilton; Armstrong; Nethery; McCollum; Barrabah; Ballantine; Hilley; Egerton; Hamilton; Rennie; Alexander; Bogle; McFarland; Roleston.

FULL REPORT AND PICTURES IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD