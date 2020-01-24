DONNELLY, Brian – Mountfield, died peacefully 23rd January 2020 at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (née McConnell), devoted father to Michaeline, Colm and the late Aidan, loving father-in-law to Niamh. Much loved grandfather to Aodhán. Cherished brother of Pauric and the late Colm, brother-in-law to Majella and Collette, uncle to Joanne and Dermot.

Brian will be reposing in his late residence, 18 Killens Road, Mountfield, Omagh, BT79-7NN from 6 pm on Friday, 24th January. Brian will leave his late residence on Sunday, 26th January at 9.15 am for 10 am Requiem Mass in Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Care for Cancer, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law, grandchild, brother, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece and entire family circle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam