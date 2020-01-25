BLANEY, Joseph (Josie) – 24th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 100 Tirquin Road, Omagh. Dearly loved son of the late Joe and Elizabeth, dear brother of the late Tommy, a dear cousin and friend.



Funeral service in Drumnakilly Parish Church on Saturday, 25th January at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Drumnakilly Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.



Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“The Lord is my Shepherd”