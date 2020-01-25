+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Posted: 1:52 pm January 25, 2020

BLANEY, Joseph (Josie) – 24th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 100 Tirquin Road, Omagh. Dearly loved son of the late Joe and Elizabeth, dear brother of the late Tommy, a dear cousin and friend.

Funeral service in Drumnakilly Parish Church on Saturday, 25th January at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Drumnakilly Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“The Lord is my Shepherd”

