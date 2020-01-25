FRIEL, Jimmy – (Omagh), peacefully at home, January 24th, 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Pat and devoted father of Terry, Karol, Jackie and Pete. Dear brother of Chris (Passmore), Claire (Fullerton), Nance (Stewart) and the late Paddy, RIP.



Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late residence, 7 Sperrin Close, Omagh, BT78-5DL. Funeral from there on Monday, January 27th at 9.30 am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh for 10 am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Amber, Emma-Kate and Helena, grandchildren Olivia, Anna, Louie, his sisters and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.



House strictly private please.