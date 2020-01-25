+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesFRIEL, Jimmy

FRIEL, Jimmy

Posted: 1:54 pm January 25, 2020

FRIEL, Jimmy – (Omagh), peacefully at home, January 24th, 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Pat and devoted father of Terry, Karol, Jackie and Pete. Dear brother of Chris (Passmore), Claire (Fullerton), Nance (Stewart) and the late Paddy, RIP.

Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late residence, 7 Sperrin Close, Omagh, BT78-5DL. Funeral from there on Monday, January 27th at 9.30 am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh for 10 am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Amber, Emma-Kate and Helena, grandchildren Olivia, Anna, Louie, his sisters and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.

House strictly private please.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW