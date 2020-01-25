+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McGARVEY, John Joe

Posted: 10:30 pm January 25, 2020

McGARVEY, John Joe – (Glenchiel, Cranagh), January 24th, 2020, RIP. Father of Kathleen and brother of Vincent, Annie, Maureen and the late Eugene, RIP.

John Joe’s remains are reposing at McGuigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Gortin. Viewing of remains on Sunday, January 26th from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20 am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Cranagh for 11 am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

