£4 million boost to generate 50 jobs

A MAJOR extension to the Naturelle factory on the Doogary Road in Omagh has just been completed in time to facilitate the creation of 50 new jobs.

The company this week announced a £4million investment, which will include the purchasing of equipment and the creation of an on-site analytical laboratory and increase its employee-base to 110.

Part-funding of £435,000 has been made by Invest NI and the announcement is being seen as a welcome 2020 boost for the Omagh economy.

Work on the new factory extension is now focused on the fitting out and setting up of production lines.

Naturelle has already filled 10 of the new roles, and it is expected that recruitment for the other 40 posts will be completed over the course of the next three years.

Formed in 1987 and originally located on the Mountjoy Road in the centre of the town, Naturelle subsequently moved to its current base at the Bankmore Way East Industrial Park on the Doogary Road.

It is now a leading contract manufacturer of disposable contamination control, infection control and hygiene products for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets.

Speaking following the announcement, the company’s managing director, Gabriel Bradley, said 2019 was a significant year for the business, securing new contracts in Norway and Canada. “This new investment represents our ongoing commitment to the local Omagh area and to continuing innovation which is ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly fast paced global industry,” he said. “To deliver these (new contracts) and meet the projected increased demand from our existing customers worldwide, we believe now is the right time for us to expand our manufacturing capability and increase our workforce.”

Mr Bradley also thanked Invest NI for their support with research and development activities, export support to break into new markets and now assistance to expand its workforce and factory.

Naturelle currently employs 60 people in Omagh and is set to receive £435,000 from Invest NI towards the new jobs, which are expected to contribute £1.2 million in additional salaries to the economy.

Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI, said Naturelle had grown into a globally innovative company. “Its pioneering products are now distributed in over 100 countries and across 14,000 European outlets,” he said. “This £4 million investment will see it build on this and nearly double its workforce in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area. Last September, the company announced that it had received NI Selective Financial Assistance in support of its investment and growth plans.

The expanded space will be utilised to house new production lines that will both increase the capacity of the current operations and provide the capability to manufacture some of the new products in development. In addition, the expansion will see the creation of a laboratory which will be used to monitor the company’s regulatory compliance.