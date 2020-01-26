McShane back from Australia to see Tyrone win

TYRONE’S Allstar full-forward, Cathal McShane, was back in time from his Australian Rules trial to watch the Red Hands confidently dispose of Meath in round one of the National League.

The Owen Roes player watched from the stands at Healy Park as his teammates recorded a 1-14 to 1-9 win over the Leinster side. Now the big question being posed by fans is when the 25 year-old will be back wearing the number 14 jersey.

Team manager, Mickey Harte, was fairly tightlipped when asked about the star player afterwards.

“I did not know he (Cathal McShane) was back from Australia. I’d been talking to him before he left and knew he would be away for 10-15 days at least and I’m sure I’ll be talking to him later in the week,” he said.

“All that we need to know is whether he’s going to be available for us this season or in Australia. When he gives us that final decision, then we’ll know where we stand.”

Hopes will be high that Cathal McShane will be back to boost an attack which shone brightly during the second half of this encounter to really turn on the style.

Mark Bradley marked his return to the team for the first time since the 2018 All-Ireland Final with two points. Darren McCurry, Kyle Coney and Ronan O’Neill were among the other forwards to impress as Tyrone now sit pretty at the top of the Division One table.

But it was tight as expected during the opening period against their newly promoted opponents. A goal from Darren McCurry got Tyrone off to a good start, but they were pegged back when Bryan McMahon hit the net for Meath.

The home team led by 1-5 to 1-4 at half-time, before impressively withstanding a sustained period of Meath pressure early on the resumption. However, when the siege was lifted, Darren McCurry, Mark Bradley, Niall Sludden, Kyle Coney and Liam Rafferty all fired over points as Tyrone raced to the win.