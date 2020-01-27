Equal opportunities for all at Strabane Academy

Strabane Academy is a controlled, co-educational and non-denominational grammar school. A spokesperson for the Academy said “The school is committed to equality of opportunity and welcomes all children, regardless of religion, race or social background. “We are proud of the diversity of our pupils and seek to be inclusive in all of our activities. Our caring ethos, pastoral activities and induction programme provide excellent support and help lay the foundations for future success and happiness. We are very much a part of the Strabane community, a small school, with a great family spirit which is committed to equality of opportunity and welcomes all children regardless of religion, race, or social background.

“Our caring ethos, pastoral activities and induction programme provide excellent support and help lay the foundation for future success and happiness. “We emphasise individual fulfilment and the pursuit of excellence. The school demands high standards of work and conduct and whilst the focus is on academic excellence we believe in a growth mind-set where pupils’ most basic abilities can be developed through dedication and hard work – brains and talent are just the starting point and they need to be working purposefully in order to grow. This view creates a love of learning and a resilience that is essential for great accomplishments later in life.

“The quality of the teaching and learning lies at the heart of every successful school and within Strabane Academy there is a team of highly motivated caring and professional staff dedicated to making education enjoyable and whilst ensuring the pupils are challenged, also ensuring that they are respected and valued within a safe and caring learning environment. “I am delighted to be able to say that phase one of our new school build on the Derry Road is complete and we have started teaching in this fantastic, modern building. This is a fantastic step forward and one which will ensure your son or daughter will have access to the most advanced and modern suite of educational facilities in the area.

“We warmly invite pupils and parent to come and visit our open evening on Thursday, January 30 to experience for themselves the warmth, energy and caring ethos that exists here. The principal’s address will begin at 7pm and you will have the opportunity to talk to the staff, the pupils and parents with experience of the school, as well as seeing the excellent facilities and examples of the work produced by pupils.”

