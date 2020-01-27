+44 (0)28 8224 3444
GALLAGHER, Pat (Dan)

Posted: 8:40 pm January 27, 2020

GALLAGHER, Pat (Dan) – peacefully at home in his 106th year, 26th January 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Bridget, much loved father of John (Charlotte), Pat and Dinny (Rosemary), loving brother of Kathleen (McNicholas).

Pat’s remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday, 28th January at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

