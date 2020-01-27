McCANNY, Dominic – Omagh, 26th January 2020, RIP, 82 Blackforth Road, Fintona. Beloved son of Eugene and the late June devoted father of Peter and Joanne dear brother of Frank, Paddy, Stephen, Geraldine and Aideen.



Funeral Wednesday following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, with interment in Drumragh.



Deeply regretted by his son and partner Trudie, daughter, grandchildren Abbey, Emily, Rebecca, Elsie-May and Reuben, father, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy