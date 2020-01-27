McCULLAGH, Mary Jane (née McKelvey) – peacefully, 27th January 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of Patricia, Pauline, Mary, John, Joan, Tony and the late June, dear sister of Anna.

Mary Jane’s remains will repose at her late home tomorrow, Tuesday, 28th January from 11 am. Funeral from her late home on Thursday, 30th January at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul