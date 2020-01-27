+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcCULLAGH, Mary Jane

McCULLAGH, Mary Jane

Posted: 8:46 pm January 27, 2020

McCULLAGH, Mary Jane (née McKelvey) – peacefully, 27th January 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of Patricia, Pauline, Mary, John, Joan, Tony and the late June, dear sister of Anna.

Mary Jane’s remains will repose at her late home tomorrow, Tuesday, 28th January from 11 am. Funeral from her late home on Thursday, 30th January at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW