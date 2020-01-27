+44 (0)28 8224 3444
MEEGAN, Terry

Posted: 8:58 pm January 27, 2020

MEEGAN, Terry – (Eskra) died peacefully on the 26th January 2020 in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Patricia (née McElroy). Devoted father to Siobhán Green, Theresa, Thomas and Clare. Cherished son of Cissie and the late Turlough. Much loved brother of Majella Prenter, P.J. and Edel Teahan, father-in-law and friend to Noel Green, Paul Fyfe, Orla Arkinson and Ruaidhri Mullin, grandfather to Katie, Caoimhe, Matthew and Turlough.

Wake and Funeral Arrangements Later.

Deeply regretted by his loving, wife, daughters, son, mother, brother, sisters, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

