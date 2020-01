This week we are joined by Enniskillen Galaxy manager Gavin Connolly as we review a significant day in the F&W League with crucial victories for Tummery Athletic and Enniskillen Athletic. We also reflect on Dergview’s magnificent win over Championship leaders Portadown and Dungannon’s 2-0 victory at home to Institute. We have some transfer news in a packed programme and look ahead to a weekend of cup action.