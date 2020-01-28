A5 road closed after collision near Folk Park

PART of the main A5 road between Omagh and Newtownstewart has been closed after a collision near the Ulster American Folk Park this morning.

Police say they are currently dealing with a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Beltany Road, several miles outside Omagh.

One driver is being treated by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the scene for minor injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “This road will be closed temporarily in both directions. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.”

The spokesperson added, “Please take care on the roads this morning as conditions are treacherous.”