BEGLEY, Mary (née McAninely) – (Carrickmore), Monday, January 27th, 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Loving mother of Pat, Briege (Meenagh) and John. Sister of Ellen, Kathleen, Philomena, Charlie and the late Susan and John.



Remains leaving her residence, 126 Rockstown Road on Wednesday, January 29th at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, brother and sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for her