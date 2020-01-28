Health and well-being talks to take place in Beragh

A SERIES of talks on some of the issues affecting young people and parents in the 21st century are being hosted by the Beragh Red Knights GAA club during the next few months.

Under the banner of ‘Communities Together: Addressing Health and Well-being,’ the three talks will be given by leading authorities on health and well-being in the North.

The first is next Wednesday night, January 29, at 7.30pm in the local Community Hub. It will be given by the renowned former Armagh All-Ireland winner, Oisin McConville, who will be talking about dealing with addiction and recovery.

Mr McConville, who also won numerous All-Irelands with his club, Crossmaglen and is now a well-known media pundit, will

be making his first visit to Beragh.

He will talk about his personal struggle with gambling and recount his journey, his battles with his addiction and his road to recovery.

On Wednesday February 26, also at 7.30pm, Bronagh Starrs from Omagh will speak on the subject of ‘Parenting Anxious Children and Teenagers.’ Bronagh is an internationally renowned trauma specialist, academic and author who will focus on supporting parents of children and teenagers in the modern world.

The talks then conclude on Wednesday March 25 when motivation and coaching consultant, Glen Hinds from Derry, will speak on the subject of ‘If Alcohol Is The Answer, Then What Is The Question.’ Beragh Red Knights health and well-being officer, Patsy Farley has encouraged as many people as possible to attend the series of talks.