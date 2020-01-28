SLACK, Paul Douglas – Dromore, 26th January 2020, RIP, 2 Mullinacross Fold, BT78-3NP. Loving husband of Beryl proud father of Joseph and Darryl, dear brother of Derek, Angela, Brenda, Carol, Eleanor, Vanessa, and Yvonne.

Funeral Thursday following funeral liturgy at 11 am in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore with interment in adjoining Cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, brother and sisters.



Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy