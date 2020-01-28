+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesSLACK, Paul Douglas

SLACK, Paul Douglas

Posted: 10:08 pm January 28, 2020

SLACK, Paul Douglas – Dromore, 26th January 2020, RIP, 2 Mullinacross Fold, BT78-3NP. Loving husband of Beryl proud father of Joseph and Darryl, dear brother of Derek, Angela, Brenda, Carol, Eleanor, Vanessa, and Yvonne.

Funeral Thursday following funeral liturgy at 11 am in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore with interment in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, brother and sisters.

Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW