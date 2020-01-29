+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesHACKETT, Andrew Charles (Drew)

HACKETT, Andrew Charles (Drew)

Posted: 11:07 pm January 29, 2020

HACKETT, Andrew Charles (Drew) – peacefully, January 2020 in Battersea, London, formerly of Clogher, Co. Tyrone. A much loved son of Charlie and the late Sarah Hackett, and a very dear brother of Alan and Angie (Ian). Also a special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

House private please.

Funeral service in Aughentaine Presbyterian Church on the 9th February 2020 at 3 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are made payable to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church, c/o S.R. Elliott Funeral Directors, Main Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND, or any family member.

Very sadly missed by his loving family and family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW