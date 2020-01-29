HACKETT, Andrew Charles (Drew) – peacefully, January 2020 in Battersea, London, formerly of Clogher, Co. Tyrone. A much loved son of Charlie and the late Sarah Hackett, and a very dear brother of Alan and Angie (Ian). Also a special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.



House private please.



Funeral service in Aughentaine Presbyterian Church on the 9th February 2020 at 3 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are made payable to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church, c/o S.R. Elliott Funeral Directors, Main Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND, or any family member.



Very sadly missed by his loving family and family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”