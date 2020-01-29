+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HARPUR, Isobel Margaret (Ida)

HARPUR, Isobel Margaret (Ida)

Posted: 1:42 pm January 29, 2020

HARPUR, Isobel Margaret (Ida) – January 28th, 2020, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Parkview Nursing Home and formally of 33 Learmore Road, Castlederg.
Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Billy) and devoted mother of Clive, Samuel and the late Caroline and much loved mother-in-law of June and loving grandmother of Hannah, Hollie and Jessica.

Family and friends welcome to call at the funeral home, 36 Ferguson Crescent, Castlederg, (formally Harron’s) between 4 pm and 6 pm on Thursday.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.30 pm, followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church,
payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“What a friend we have in Jesus”

