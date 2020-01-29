Historic Tyrone County Hospital sold

A BUYER has finally been found for the historic site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh, the Tyrone Herald on Monday has revealed.

Sale has been agreed between the Western Trust and the purchaser, and it is expected that the final details will be completed during the coming months. The identity of the new owner and the price for which the extensive 19.79 acre area and historic hospital building – which dates back to 1899 – was sold have yet to be revealed.

However, details of the sale were confirmed following a Stormont question to the new Minister of Health by the SDLP’s West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan.

In response, Robin Swann said the Tyrone County Hospital site was placed on the open market in June 2019 following a public sector trawl.

He then revealed, “The property has been agreed for sale subject to contract and it is anticipated that the sale will be complete in 2020/2021.”

Lisney Estate Agents, who conducted the sale, are one of Ireland’s best known estate agents.

They had set a closing date of December 5 last year for bids on the property, complete with the proposed offer and proof of funds.

Opened in 1899, the former hospital site was described by Lisney as a ‘fantastic’ development opportunity with potential uses likely to be a hotel, retail, leisure and residential.

In the 19 months between when the Tyrone County Hospital closed in 2017 and the beginning of last year, almost half a million pounds was spent on ‘round the clock’ security.

Subsequently, security fencing was erected around the perimeter of the site at a cost of £100,000.

Daniel McCrossan MLA has welcomed news of the sale.

He said, “By early last year, over half a million had been spent on the site and I’d imagine that this amount is considerably more today which is a huge waste of money,” he told the TyroneHerald.

“The site of the former Tyrone County Hospital was initially offered to public bodies but with little interest, it was then put on the private market. While it’s unclear who the buyer is, I hope that the site will now be re-developed and put to better use.”