STEWART, Mary Ann (Myrtle) – January 29th, 2020, peacefully at Knockmoyle Nursing Home and late of 1 Bessie Bell Court, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving mother of Annette, Joan, Sandra and the late John and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.

House strictly private.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Ardstraw Parish Church, Newtownstewart on Friday at 2 pm, followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors,19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”